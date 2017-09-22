Waldman, Paul, Age: 63, Oceanport

Paul Waldman 63, of Oceanport, passed away on Tuesday, September 12 at Hackensack University Medical Center. He was born in New Brunswick to Martin Waldman and Margaret (Fortmiller).

Paul loved playing soccer and continued on to play for C.W. Post College, then earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Fairleigh Dickinson. He was vice president for Architectural Building Components in Long Branch.

Paul was predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Fortmiller) Waldman. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Hodes) of 36 years; his beloved daughters, Brittany and Ashley; his son-in-law, Kevin Walsh; and his adoring grandchild, Reese. Also surviving are his father, Martin Waldman; his sister, Ann Disbrow (Scott); and his brother, Skip Waldman (Linda).

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to Lymphoma Research Foundation Wall St. Plaza 88 Pine St. Suite 2400 NY, NY 10005 or at community.lymphoma.org.

Please visit Paul’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.