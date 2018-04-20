Wall, Lois R., Tinton Falls

Lois R. Wall passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 25 in her home at The Chelsea in Tinton Falls. Lois was born in 1926 to Lester and Florence Rohn in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Lois and her husband, Bill met in Easton, Pennsylvania while Bill was attending Lafayette College. After moving several times, they moved to the Shorecrest section of Middletown in 1955 where they raised their family and made lifelong friends. They retired to Shady Oaks in Middletown and lived there for many years. Lois loved her card games and activities in the club house and looked forward to the summers in the pool. Lois was employed by the Middletown Board of Education as a secretary at Fairview and Navesink schools for 25 years. She was active in her church and volunteered for many years at Riverview Hospital.

Lois loved to travel and always had a trip planned! She filled many passports over the years traveling with her husband Bill, Aunt Olive and her best friend, Rosemary. Lois could never pass up a good game of bridge or canasta and was always encourag- ing others to play. Her daughters, Barbara and Betsy, took her on many trips to Atlantic City which they all enjoyed and looked forward to. Mom’s favorite thing was being with her family and our annual family reunion.

Lois was predeceased by her dear husband, Bill, in 2005; her parents, Lester and Florence Rohn; and her siblings, Donald Rohn, Clifford Rohn and Gloria Stauffer. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Robert F. Lipscomb Jr. and her best friend, Rosemary Edelen. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Robert) Lipscomb; Bill Jr. (Patti) Wall; Bob (Sue) Wall; and Betsy (Steve) Kowal; and her grandchildren, Amy Wall-Monte, Jennifer Amick, Jamie Wall, Jessica Wall, Julie Lipscomb, Rebecca Wall-Horvath, Kelly Wall, Ryan Lipscomb, Robert Lipscomb and Billy Wall. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Lois resided at the Chelsea Assisted Living in Tinton Falls and cherished every moment there. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Chelsea and Grace Hospice for all of their loving care.

Visitation was held March 28 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral service was held March 29 at the funeral home. Entombment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 94 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748, in her memory.

