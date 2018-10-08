Walsh, Rose Ann, Age: 80, Leonardo

Rose Ann Walsh, 80, of Leonardo, died Sept. 16 at CareOne King James. She was born in Brooklyn and lived there until 1992 when she moved to Leonardo. Rose Ann was proud to have worked for NY Life prior to raising her family.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Agnes Church and she attended the Adoration Chapel at St. Mary’s every Saturday afternoon for many years. She enjoyed gardening. Rose Ann’s greatest love was for her family and she enjoyed every moment with all of them.

Surviving are her four daughters, Mary (Michael) Anderson, Patricia Walsh, Diane (Steve) Castino, and Catherine Walsh; her five sons, Philip (Patricia) Walsh, George (Michele) Walsh, James Walsh, Thomas (Cindy) Walsh, and Robert Walsh; her 13 grandchildren, Mary Jane, Megan, Michael, Bryan, Philip, Kaitlyn, Caroline, Michele, Josie, Georgie, Grace, Abby and Alexa; her great-grandchild Damien; and three siblings.

Rose Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Philip J. Walsh; her grandson Jack Walsh; and four siblings. Visitation was held Sept. 19 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were scheduled for Sept. 20 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered Sept. 20 at St. Agnes RC Church, 103 Center Ave., Atlantic Highlands. Burial followed at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.