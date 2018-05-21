Watching Out For Cyclists and Their Safety

By Chris Rotolo |

RED BANK – He still remembers that night on Newman Springs Road.

The daylight had dissipated and the twilight had taken hold when Dean Ross, a local business owner, flicked on his blinker while approaching a turn at an intersection. As he proceeded he noticed, in his periphery, a dark-clothed bicyclist whipping through the crosswalk.

It was certainly a close call for the rider and Ross, but far from an isolated incident; Ross claims to have witnessed a multitude of near-collisions between motorists and bicyclists in his years around Red Bank.

“I was in Europe and the Netherlands and there are bike lanes ever ywhere, but here, in this community, it’s very dangerous,” said Ross, 66, a part owner of Bagel Oven at 72 Monmouth St. and Shapiro’s New York Style Delicatessen at 51 Broad St. “Motorists don’t even yield around here when you’re walking across the street, let alone riding a bike.”