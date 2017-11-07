Weber, Louise A., Age: 83, Keansburg

Louise A. Weber, 83, of Keansburg, passed away on October 19 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in East Orange to the late Albert Louis and Jeanette (nee Nimmo) Staib. Louise worked as a bus driver and custodian for the Middletown Board of Education for many years.

She was very devout and was an active member of and Deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She also taught Sunday School there for many years. Louise was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She was an avid bingo player. She liked to watch stock car races and football. Louise had a warm heart and was a loving person. She was also a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Charles G. Weber. Surviving are her daughter, Caroline Weber and Eddie Goldberg of Ottawa, Ontario; her three sons, George and Kelley Weber of Olivia, North Carolina, Walter Weber of Middletown and Charles Weber and Felice Wortman of Phoenix, Arizona; and her grandson, Paul Chrusciel of Ottawa, Ontario.

Memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.