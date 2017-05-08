Wegmans Signs On To Village 35 Project

By Jay Cook

MIDDLETOWN – If the contentious Village 35 project is ultimately approved, one of the region’s largest grocers – Wegmans Food Market – will definitely have a home there.

That is the most recent development in the Village 35 proposal, which will finally be heard on May 17 after no hearings with the Middletown Planning Board since Feb. 15. It will be the next of many planned meetings specific to the project.

Wegmans spokeswoman Valerie Fox told The Two River Times on Tuesday that a lease was signed last month for a 130,000-square-foot store in the heart of the proposed Shoppes at Middletown complex on Route 35 North in Middletown. The entire development is pending approval from the planning board.

Fox said Wegmans employs between 500 and 600 full- and part-time workers at its larger stores. Founded in 1916 and based in near Rochester, New York, the supermarket chain has grown to 92 stores across six states on the east coast. It opens three or four new locations each year.