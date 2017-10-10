Weiant, William Morrow, Age: 78, Middletown

William “Bill” Morrow Weiant, 78, of Middletown, died after a short illness on Sunday, September 24. He was born to the late Monroe and Lois Weiant in Perth Amboy. Bill attended Metuchen High School and then received a BA from Amherst College in 1960 and an M.B.A. from NYU in 1964. His military service was with the United States Air Force.

He and his wife (Joan Eberstadt) moved to Little Silver after their marriage in 1967. Bill fell in love with the area when he spent two summers in college as the assistant pro to Helen Jacobs at the Sea Bright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club.

He started his 47-year career in finance at Eastman Dillon, and then worked at First Boston, Dillon Read and Morgan Stanley from which he retired as a managing director in 2007. He served on the boards of the Riverview Medical Center and the Rumson Country Club, was an active member of various clubs and supported numerous causes. He loved the opera, symphony, playing piano, tennis and golf, reading and travelling. His morning was not complete without finishing the daily Ken Ken.

He was much loved by his wife of 50 years; his daughters, Callie (Fritz Holleman) of Boulder, Colorado, and Pam (William Campbell) of Honolulu, Hawaii; and his five grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Riverview Medical Center at www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com/RMC/ways to give or The Myositis Association (www.myositis.org).