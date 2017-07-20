Weickel, Anne, Age: 91, Middletown

Anne Weickel, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, June 22 at home. She was born in Newark to the late Elizabeth and Frederick Timm. Community activities and volunteer work played a major role in her life. Anne was a member and par ticipant in several committees of the First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank-Tower Hill since 1961. She was very active with the United Presbyterian Women (U.P.W.) and her U.P.W. Circle. She did numerous volunteering activities to the community through the church. Since 1989 Anne had been a member of the Red Bank Elks Lodge 233 Auxiliary. She was also very active in the Sons of Norway Noreg Lodge #466 in Marlboro for over 20 years. Among her other volunteer work was helping in various capacities for Boy Scouts of America, Troup 110 in Lincroft and The American Legion Post 168.

Anne was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Edward; and a brother, Frederick. She is survived by her brother, George; a son, Edward Jr.; and a grandson, Aubrey.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank-Tower Hill, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701.