Weisman, Richard C., Age: 92, Sea Bright

Richard Weisman, 92, of Sea Bright, died peacefully with his wife at his side on Friday, September 1 at Central State Medical Hospital, Freehold. He was born to Marcus and Alma Weisman in Waterbury, Connecticut. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He received his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance and Commerce.

In his professional life, Dick had a very long and distinguished career, working up until the last year of his life. Dick started out as director of public relations for Gimbel Brothers Department Store in Philadelphia in 1955. While at Gimbels, Dick coordinated the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade for many years and hosted many celebrities and politicians. He went on to become general manager of Lit Brothers Department store in Atlantic City in 1961. In 1966, Dick became general manager for the Monmouth Shopping Center, Eatontown. Later, he was responsible for managing the major expansion and enclosure of the shopping center to become a super regional mall. He was general manager for the Monmouth Mall for 17 years and continued to serve in a managing/consulting capacity until his retirement in 1986. Dick went on to become the executive director of the NJ Board of Professional Planners. He also served as executive director of the NJ Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Advisory. In 1997, Dick served as an unemployment claims examiner for the New Jersey Department of Labor in Toms River, where he worked until 2016.

Dick earned many awards including the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year award, the New Jersey Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service award and the New Jersey Speech-Language-Hearing Association Distinguished award. He also volunteered his time on many boards, including Monmouth-Ocean Development Council, Greater Eatontown Chamber of Commerce, Monmouth College President’s Council, National Conference of Christians & Jews, the Monmouth County United Way and the Association of the United States Army.

Dick’s passions included cheering on his favorite NFL teams and thoroughbred horses. He remained a passionate racing enthusiast throughout his life and created many lasting friendships at Monmouth Park Racetrack.

Dick was predeceased by his son, Eric. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Jacqueline; a daughter, Jamie (Glenn) Thaler; and grandchildren, Jordan and Cole Thaler.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, on Thursday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at www.redcross.org/donation/hurricane-harvey.