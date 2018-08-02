Weiss, Marie, Age: 81, Freehold

Marie Weiss, 81, resident of Bayside Manor in Keansburg, formerly of Freehold, Manalapan and Brooklyn, passed away June 15. Marie was a preemie born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Brooklyn. She and her mom stayed with family for over a year in Ireland after World War II broke out.

She is predeceased by her husband Edward Weiss in 1977; her parents Mary and John Gilhooley of Brooklyn; and her sister Elizabeth Gilhooley.

She was a young widow. After the passing of her husband, Edward, she immediately went to nursing school in order to provide for her children. Marie was in the choir, a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher at St. Thomas More in Manalapan forever. She was devoted to God and helping others.

She will be remembered for her kindness toward others, her crocheting and her potato salad! She also loved to travel. She will be sadly missed by her family, including her children Anne-Marie, Karen, Eddie and John; her beautiful granddaughters Kaitlyn Ross, Julie Mullins and Tracey Mullins; her sons-in-law Jack Mullins and Michael Ross; her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Debbie Gilhooley; her sister Bea Canning; her great-grandsons Peyton and Jake; her nieces and nephews; and so many friends, including Barbara, Natalie, Ed and Edie.

Visitation was held June 20 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial was beside her beloved Ed (who has been missing her now for 41 years) at Pinelawn National Cemetary in Farmingdale, New York.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation is appreciated.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit pflegerfh.com.