Welsh, John J., Age: 77, Red Bank

John J. Welsh, 77, of Red Bank, passed away on Monday, October 30. John was born in Jersey City to James and Elizabeth (Martin) Welsh. He was employed by Chambers Electric in Ocean Township for 34 years before retiring in 2002. Prior to that John worked for Frank Leslie Electric in Fair Haven. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Fair Haven and a member of the

Westside Hose Co. of the Red Bank Fire Department for 54 years and served as chief in 1990. John was a former communicant of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Atlantic Highlands and St. Anthony’s of Padua in Red Bank.

John was predeceased by his parents; his brother, James T. Welsh Jr.; and his sister, Elizabeth “LeeLee” Smith. He survived by his son, Thomas J. Welsh and Amber Graves of Red Bank; his daughter, Diana Vescio and her husband Errico of River Plaza; his sister, Patricia Angello of West Long Branch; his grandsons, Piero G. Vescio II, Angelo E. Vescio and Jack T. Welsh; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Fireman’s Service at 7 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. There will be a funeral service at the funeral home on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.