Wetherholt, Kathryn Irene, Age: 80, Belford

Kathryn Irene Wetherholt, 80, of Belford, passed away June 22. Kathryn was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia to the late Rosa Mae Evans Gilkson and Clyde Evans. She moved to Ohio where she graduated in 1957 from Manchester High School. Kathryn met her beloved husband Delmas in Ohio and they were married June 4, 1957. In 1965, they moved to Belford.

Kathryn was a certified nurse’s aide at King James Care Center and the Atlantic Highlands Nursing Home for many years. She was a devoted fan of country music and enjoyed singing classic country songs. One of her favorite songs to sing was “You are My Sunshine.” Kathryn’s love of country music stemmed from listening to her father’s band, the Clyde Evan’s Band. Kathryn also enjoyed reading books and traveling in her younger years with Delmas.

Kathryn was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Delmas Wetherholt, and their son, Vincent, both in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Tina, wife of the late Kevin Mann, of Keyport; and two sons Christopher of Belford and Michael and his wife Gloria of Union Beach. Kathryn is also survived by two sisters, Susan Johnson and Patsy Evans, along with three brothers, Dwayne Evans, William Gilkison and David Gilkison. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Paul, Brian and Rachel Mann and Gino and Alexander Wetherholt, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Margaret McGuire, Janet Mingua and Lena Yates.

Friends and relatives paid their respects June 26 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. The burial and committal followed at Bayview Cemetery.