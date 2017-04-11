What About My House Value?

By Jay Cook |

MIDDLETOWN – Some residents who reside along the rail line are growing concerned that the proposed 10- mile long JCP&L transmission line could zap their home values.

Middletown resident Kim Arthur, who lives on Navesink River Road in the River Plaza section, was taken aback by news from her real estate agent that her property has already lost value, due to its proximity to a potential monopole location on the NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line.

“This was it for us,” Arthur said, referring to what she previously believed was a near-million-dollar property. “It was our forever home and our investment.”

Home sellers living in the five Monmouth County towns whose homes are located next to the proposed Monmouth County Reliability Project (MCRP) corridor, are wondering about their next move, as they await a decision on the Jersey Central Power & Light Co. (JCP&L) project in the coming months. The project is now in the midst of evidentiary hearings.

And even before a decision by the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to approve the project has been announced, homeowners say they are already seeing the effects on their real estate values.

Based on preliminary designs acquired by the citizen action group Residents Against Giant Electric (RAGE) through OPRA requests to NJ Transit, residents along the rail line are able to see where JCP&L had preliminary plans to place monopoles necessary for the 230 kV transmission line project, which would run from Aberdeen through Hazlet, Holmdel, Middletown, ending in Red Bank.