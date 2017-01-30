What It Was Like To March In Washington, DC

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez

On Saturday I joined four friends from my Middletown-based book group – as well as 1 million others – to attend the Women’s March on Washington.

We found a chance to rally with others who are concerned about some changes the new administration may make, and make our collective voices and presence known.

All through the traffic-laden drive along Route 95 on Friday evening, we passed cars full of women – some wearing the pink hats suggested by the Women’s March and some sporting signs that read “Nasty Women” on their windows.

We had arranged to stay with one member’s sister in her Silver Spring, Maryland apartment, just a short Metro ride from the march.

On Saturday morning we traveled along with hordes of others into Washington. According to media sources, people took more than 1 million rides on the D.C. Metro that day, the second highest ridership after Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

That figure doesn’t take into account the rows of charter buses that streamed into the nation’s capital. We met women from Pennsylvania, Vermont and Michigan, some having left their homes at 1 a.m. and would spend their second night on the bus.

There were so many women – all ages and races, wearing T- shirts with messages, holding signs and banners declaring support or distaste for various issues.

And the pink hats! Thousands upon thousands of hats – many of them the popular knitted ones with cat-like ears, but others of all sorts – fluffy hats, cat ears, hats on top of hijabs and more. Men, women, children and even babies blended in among the sea of pink-crowned heads.

It was a horde of sisters, but also a great number of men. What was particularly warming was to see families of all generations – grandmothers and grandfathers, parents and small children – marching together.

It wasn’t meant to be a protest, but many had come to do just that.