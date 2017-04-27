What Should Go Here? Red Bank Residents Get to Plan a Park

By John Burton |

RED BANK – “We wanted to open this up to the public and say, ‘This is a blank space. What do you want here?’” said Borough Councilman Erik Yngstrom, about opening the door for public input for a proposed West Side park.

Yngstrom, chairman of the council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, hosted a public input session and concept design kickoff with other borough officials and consulting engineers at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave., on April 6.

Borough residents were asked what they would like to see at a borough-owned property at the western end of West Sunset Avenue. Comments and questions can also be submitted through a survey posted on the borough website at redbanknj.org through April 21.