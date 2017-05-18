Where Else Can You Get Chimney Cake?

The festival will close down a portion of Prospect Avenue between Markham Place and Church Street on May 21 to house tents, tables and displays from 70 eateries, markets and businesses either located in Little Silver or owned by its residents.

“It has been tremendous to see the support from all the businesses in town wanting to get involved,” said Rick Brandt, a founder of Little Silver Charitable Foundation, the 501(c)3 behind the event.

Brandt and his organization hosted last year’s community fundraiser, Little Silver Day, which featured catering from several borough merchants. This year, Brandt noted, they decided to try something different.

“One of the things we wanted to do this year was have an event that would highlight all of the businesses in Little Silver,” he said. “We wanted to give businesses a platform to show who they are and what they offer.”

Some of Little Silver’s oldest and newest businesses will have tables at the event. Sickles Market, a family-run institution that has been around longer than the borough, will be serving fresh cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe. The recently opened health food eatery, The Healthy Palate will also offer a sampling of its vegan menu.

Fans of Italian eating will be able to peruse tables from Gianni’s Pizzeria, Angelo’s Italian Market, Luigi’s Famous Pizza and Olivia’s Trattoria and Artisan Pizza. Olivia’s will be offering a $10 dollar Italian combo dish consisting of chicken francese, penne vodka and eggplant rollatini. In addition to the combo plate, Olivia’s owner John Sommers said his table will serve refreshments and, of course, cannoli.