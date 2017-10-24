White, Alice E., Age: 63, Red Bank

Alice E. White, 63 of Red Bank, passed away on Wednesday, October 11. She was a loving sister and aunt who loved her nephew and nieces as her own and was their strongest advocate. Alice enriched our lives with her love, kindness, and sense of humor. Always the story teller enhancing family memories. She graduated from Princeton High School, but always considered herself a member of the East Brunswick, class of 1972, where she attended for three years. After graduating from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, she returned to New Jersey to begin her professional career in sales which took her to Ohio and Florida before returning to her native New Jersey in the 1990s where she eventually settled in Red Bank.

Alice enjoyed the arts, starting with being a mime artist herself and enjoyed sharing the finer things in life with her ever-expanding circle of friends. Alice touched so many people’s lives with her generous heart that she will be dearly missed. She was a gardener, cook, baker and, of course, master griller. She loved to travel and shared that love with her family. The beach was her happy place. She especially loved her “girlfriends” at Tower Hill.

Alice was a sales executive for Valassis Communications for more than 25 years and frequent member of the “Best in the Business” President Club Award presented annually. Alice was a natural fit in that elite group.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas J. White and Alice E. White of Franklin Lakes. She leaves behind brothers, Tom White (and his late wife Sarah) of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and Michael White (and his late wife Beth Johansen) of Saratoga, New York; her sisters, Mary (Tom) Forsythe of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Margaret White of Ramsey. She was the proud aunt of Emma White, Daniel, Eileen and Allison Forsythe and stepnephew, Sean Haggerty.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Alice’s memory to either Red Bank Public Library at Redbanklibrary.org or 732-842-0690 or Count Basie Theatre at Countbasietheatre.org or 732-224-8778, ext. 132.