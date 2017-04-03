White, Elijah Warner, Age: 91, Red Bank

Elijah Warner White, 91, of Red Bank, died on Tuesday, March 14 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Warner was born in 1925 in Cleveland Ohio to the former Florence Gage and Percy Warner White. He earned degrees from Oberlin College and the University of Michigan, moving to New Jersey to work as an electronics engineer at Bell Labs.

Warner was a skilled photographer and a member of the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury. He served with the US Army 94th Infantry in combat 1944-45.

Warner was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Rumson, longtime resident of Fair Haven and past Purser of the River Rats Sailing Club.

Warner was predeceased by his son, Christopher in 1997. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Janet Brown; his son, Philip; a daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Milliken; his grandchildren, Kathryn LeTrent and Robin Milliken; and great-granddaughter, Margaret LeTrent.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church of Rumson, 4 East River Rd. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements.