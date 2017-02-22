White, John Anderson, Age: 75, Rumson

John White, 75, of Rumson, passed away at the Morristown Medical Center on Saturday, February 4 in Morristown. He was in a loving environment, surrounded by friends and family. John was born in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, and resided in Hightstown before moving to Rumson in 2000.

Mr. White was employed as an education and budget analyst by the State of New Jersey, Office of Legislative Services, at the Statehouse in Trenton and retired in 2000 after over 25 yrs. of service to the state. He subsequently served as a business administrator to several school districts in Monmouth and Mercer Counties.

He was a board member of Right Your Life, an organization that promotes alternative education for teenagers dealing with drug addiction. He also received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rutgers University. John was a dedicated sports fan of Rutgers football and basketball.

Mr. White was predeceased by his parents, Keith and Ethel White; and a grandson, John (Dylan) White. He is survived by his sons, Robert White of Vineland, Keith White of Hightstown and Sean and his wife Joyce White of Palmer, Alaska; and a daughter, Tara White of Glendale, California; along with two grandchildren, Clayton and Anna White. He is also survived by his companion of over 17 yrs, Lynne Strickland of Rumson; and her sons, David and his wife Kirstin Strickland of Portland, Oregon, and Nick and his wife Maura Strickland of Union City and her grandchildren, Norah, Mae and Thomas Strickland who loved their “Grandpa John” dearly. John also had many loving friends and relatives in the Penn Township area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New Hampshire. He will be sorely missed. His was a presence of enthusiasm, love, humor and intellect. He delighted in working in the country on his tractor. The well-being of children was ever-present in his heart and mind.

At the convenience of the family, a memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Philani Fund USA at www.philanifundusa.org which supports child health, nutrition and education for impoverished children of Cape Town and rural areas of South Africa, or “Team Le Grand” at www.teanlegrand.org of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for achieving victory over paralysis. Posten’s Funeral Home, Atlantic Highlands, is in charge of arrangements.