Wichmann, Sara McCue, Age: 89, Long Branch

Sara “Sally” McCue Wichmann, 89, passed away on Friday, August 11 in her home with her devoted family at her side. She was born and raised in Long Branch, graduated from Star of The Sea Academy and worked at Kay Dunhill as a bookkeeper. In 1948 she married Robert Wichmann and moved to Little Silver to raise her family of nine children.

Sally dedicated her life to her family. Her most cherished role was that of being a mother. She made a home filled with love, laughter and happy memories. Nothing made her happier than sharing chocolate chip cookies and other treats with her family and friends. Her legacy of faith, love and strength in adversity is the greatest gift she leaves to her children. She was known to her friends for her loving, generous and caring nature. She will be deeply missed.

She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Red Bank and a past member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was also a member of the Little Silver Ladies Auxiliary for the Fire Company # 1.

Sally was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Wichmann; her parents, Thomas and Grace McCue; and nine of her siblings: Mary Davis, Carrie McGuire, Grace Leonard, Eleanor Hayes, Elizabeth Paschetto, Vincent McCue, Joseph McCue, Martin McCue and Thomas McCue. She is survived by her children, Eileen (Jim) Delaney, Ellen (Tom) Hemhauser, Sally (Paul) Gordaychik, Carol (Bill) Sorrentino, Robert (Patti) Wichmann, Steven Wichmann, Janet (Mark) Rozewski, David Wichmann and Mark (Mary Jean) Wichmann. She is also survived by her sister, Teresa McCue; 33 nieces and nephews; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Birthright of Red Bank, 294 Broad St., #1, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or Our Daily Bread Ministry “ODBM” (formerly St. Vincent DePaul of St James Church), 94 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701.