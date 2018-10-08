Widmann, Dolores E., Age: 83, Lakewood
Dolores E. Widmann, 83, of Lakewood, formerly of Leonardo, passed away Sept. 26 at Riverview Medical Center after a courageous 23-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Dolores was born Oct. 21, 1934 in Keansburg and graduated from Middletown High School in 1952 where she lettered in track and field and basketball and was the drum majorette of the marching band.
After successful careers in banking and as a gemologist, Dolores owned and operated Mrs. Uhlhorns Lunch in Keansburg and later Christian Widmann and Son Jewelers, Atlantic Highlands, with her husband. Before her retirement, she worked for the Riverview Medical Center Foundation in Red Bank and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Amaranth.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Cordts in 1973; her former husband Edgar Widmann in 2016; her brother-in-law Michael Torpey in 2017; and her best friend of 60 years Noreen O’Neill in 2015.
She is survived by her sister Augusta Torpey of Lakewood; a son Christian Widmann of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter Diana Welch and son-in-law Christopher Welch of Colts Neck; and four grandchildren, Austin Welch of Cleveland, Ohio, Morgan Welch, Zachary Welch and Lance Welch all of Colts Neck. She is also survived by her cousin Wilma Bachmann, of Lakewood.
Dolores had a love for traveling, having toured the world with her sister, and would take annual cruises with her sister, daughter and her daughter’s sister-in-law, Linda Welch, as recently as this past July, despite her declining health. However, her true love was having a hand in raising her beloved grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Dolores was a kind and generous woman whose infectious smile would captivate a room. Her enormous heart, courage and will to live will be remembered forever as an inspiration to us all.
Lastly, the family would like to thank Dolores’ devoted sister and daughter, her caregiver Sharon and all of her doctors and medical professionals who cared for her on a daily basis.
Visitation took place Oct. 1 at Thompson Memorial Funeral Home, Red Bank. The funeral service was Oct. 2 at Thompson Memorial Home. Entombment followed at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum, Holmdel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe