Widmann, Dolores E., Age: 83, Lakewood

Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Cordts in 1973; her former husband Edgar Widmann in 2016; her brother-in-law Michael Torpey in 2017; and her best friend of 60 years Noreen O’Neill in 2015.

She is survived by her sister Augusta Torpey of Lakewood; a son Christian Widmann of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter Diana Welch and son-in-law Christopher Welch of Colts Neck; and four grandchildren, Austin Welch of Cleveland, Ohio, Morgan Welch, Zachary Welch and Lance Welch all of Colts Neck. She is also survived by her cousin Wilma Bachmann, of Lakewood.

Dolores had a love for traveling, having toured the world with her sister, and would take annual cruises with her sister, daughter and her daughter’s sister-in-law, Linda Welch, as recently as this past July, despite her declining health. However, her true love was having a hand in raising her beloved grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Dolores was a kind and generous woman whose infectious smile would captivate a room. Her enormous heart, courage and will to live will be remembered forever as an inspiration to us all.

Lastly, the family would like to thank Dolores’ devoted sister and daughter, her caregiver Sharon and all of her doctors and medical professionals who cared for her on a daily basis.

Visitation took place Oct. 1 at Thompson Memorial Funeral Home, Red Bank. The funeral service was Oct. 2 at Thompson Memorial Home. Entombment followed at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum, Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.