Wieczerzak, Kenneth, Age: 54, Neptune

Kenneth Wieczerzak, known as “Cowboy,” 54, of Neptune, passed away on Thursday, May at Jersey Shore University Medical Center surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born on December 30, 1962 in Red Bank and he lived in Red Bank, Asbury Park and Neptune. He was an incredibly hard working man and believed that work was the curse of the drinking classes.

Kenneth is survived by his father, Richard Wieczerzak (Sharon); his mother, Rosemary Wieczerzak; and his brothers and sisters, Richard Wieczerzak (Lee Anne), Lynne Mahan (Richard), Timothy Wieczerzak (Tracy), Jonathan Wieczerzak (Heidi), Thomas Wieczerzak (Diana) and Suzanne Mahan (Brian); and 12 nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Kenneth’s life which will be held during a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James R.C. Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank. on Thursday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart and Stroke Association, 727 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Thompson Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.