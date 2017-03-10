Wilson, Katherine U., Age: 86, Shrewsbury

Katherine U. Wilson, 86, of Shrewsbury passed away on Wednesday, February 22 after a long illness. Katherine was born in 1930 in Fayetteville North Carolina, the daughter of Johnnie and Robert Upton. She was raised in Atlantic City, graduated from Atlantic City High School and then from Upsala College in 1952. While in college she met and married Robert Wilson. Shortly after, they settled on the Jersey shore where they resided until her death.

While raising her family Katherine went back to school and received her teaching degree. She then taught elementary school for many years in both the Tinton Falls and Middletown school districts.

Katherine is survived by her husband, Robert; and three children, Debra of New York City, Carol of Providence, Rhode Island, and Scott of Easton, Connecticut; as well as her daughter-in-law, Ceri Wilson, and five grandsons, Nicholas, Harry, Charles and Alec Wilson of Easton, Connecticut, and Ari Wilson of New York City.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shrewsbury First Aid Squad, Shrewsbury, NJ. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.