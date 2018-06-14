Winding Down the Week at the Winery

“A few people reached out to us and suggested we have music here,” said Casola, who lives in Allentown with his partner, Kevin. “A lot of the performers have been customers here.”

Though children are not allowed – there’s a 21 and over policy – the Friday night music events are pet friendly. And there to greet customers will be Frederick, Casola’s 11⁄2-year-old Berger Blanc Suisse, or as Casola describes him, “a white German shepherd.”

“Frederick is very popular here,” he said. “He comes to work with me everyday. He’s probably more well-known than the winery.”

Casola and his four siblings grew up on the Fox Hollow property with their parents, Kim and Tony, owners of A. Casola Farms, a nursery and garden center known for its fall events and Christmas tree selection. They all work in different areas on the farms. Although he enjoyed growing up with horses, goats and sheep, and having a dinner menu fresh from the garden, Casola wanted to forge his own path.