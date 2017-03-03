Winter Seal Walk Delights, Even Without The Seals

Story and photo by Jay Cook

SANDY HOOK – It was hard to believe the amount of fog that covered the barrier island on an unseasonably warm Saturday morning.

While crossing the Captain Joseph Azzolina Memorial Bridge from Highlands to Sea Bright, neither the ocean or the bay were visible from the bridge’s peak.

Yet, at the tip of Hook, skies were clear and sunny for 70 people gathered at the third Winter Seal and Waterfowl Walk hosted by the American Littoral Society (ALS), all anxious to catch a glimpse of some of the local Harbor Seals that call Sandy Hook home from November through March. It was one of the largest number of nature lovers the society has attracted to its walks.

When one of them asked if the dense fog would push the mammals away, the society’s executive director Pim Van Hemmen admitted he had no control, “We don’t own the seals,” he joked.

Leading the tour was Jeff Dement, an ALS naturalist and director of the fish-tagging program. He claimed the fog was “conspiring against us this morning.” Unfortunately, he was right. No more than a trio of seals could be seen resting on the sandbars. During low tide, they like to stay bayside in an effort to catch some rays and relax from a day’s worth of fishing, he explained.

The hikers were greeted by a surprise appearance from a bottlenose dolphin, kicking towards the Shrewsbury River.

Instead of waiting on the fog to pass, Dement led a caravan of cars down to Plum Island, a marshy outcropping famous for its bird displays. Collections of Buffleheads and Brant Geese floated off in the distance, with the bridge towering in the background. Dement said it was one of the most striking views along the East Coast.