Wolejsza, Walter, Age: 92, Lincroft

Walter Wolejsza, 92, was reunited with his wife, Ann, on March 7. He was born and raised in Brooklyn and resided in Lincroft for the past 59 years. He met Ann while working in the defense industry in the 1940s. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Philippines. He served in the Korean Conflict as well.

Walter worked for New York Telephone Company and later retired from Lucent. He was a life member of the Lincroft Fire Company. Walter was also a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for golf, bowling and was an avid sports fan.

For a while he ran Walt’s Limo driving his kids to the airport. Any time any of his kids needed help with a project around their house, they just called Walt. He could fix anything. You could also always get a great argument about politics.

He dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Until his last days, his concern was for the continuing care of his special needs daughter, Diane.

Walter was predeceased by his wife, Ann, and brother Chester Wolejsza, and survived by his sister, Catherine Ballman. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathi Hatch and husband, Pete, Janet Goldrich and husband, Ian, and Diane Wolejsza; sons, Bill Wolejsza and Jim Wolejsza and wife, Karen.

Visitation was held March 9 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 10 at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft. Burial followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Diane Wolejsza Special Needs Trust, Merrill Lynch, 77 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701, Attn: Scott Bouton.