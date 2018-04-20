Wolf, Beverly, Age: 92, Long Branch

Beverly Wolf neé Kaplan died peacefully in her home on March 28. She was 92.

Born and raised in Long Branch, she was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, holding a passion in her heart for the ocean and boardwalk. After marrying her beloved husband, William, in 1944, they moved to Keyport and finally settled in Fair Haven in 1967. Beverly wanted her family and children to be close to Congregation B’nai Israel, where she was a devoted member for many years.

A graduate of Long Branch High School, she finished a half-year early and was asked to work at Ft. Monmouth as a typist in order to support the war effort. An interesting time in her life, Bev recalled watching the Hindenburg fly by, as well as seeing the Morro Castle in Asbury Park.

She and William started a family business, Lumber Super Mart, in 1960. Up until one month ago, she worked as an Office Manager in the business alongside her son, Gary, and grandson, Eric.

A trained opera singer, she loved to sing and play the piano. She went on to become involved in community plays, where her talents could be shared with everyone around her. Her love of music extended to her children, who were each involved in their own musical endeavors.

Beverly also loved to dine out, allowing her to share the simple treasures of spending time with those she loved. Her number one joy in life was family. To know her was to love her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, William, in 2003; and by her father, Alexander, and her mother, Bessie, with whom she and her children and grandchildren had a special relationship.

Surviving are her children: Sherrie Klayton and her husband Alan; Gary Wolfe and his wife Robin; and Lori Saybolt and her husband Richard; seven grandchildren (who knew her as “Nanny”): Brian Wolfe and his wife Jen; Eric Wolfe and his wife Danielle; Matthew Saybolt and his wife Rickie Lee; Gregory Saybolt and his wife Molly; Jade Saybolt; Jennifer Lentschke and her husband Lex; Lauren Chessmore and her husband Tim; and nine great-grandchildren: Ella, Gwen, Ryan, Olivia, Alexandra, Parker, Lillian, Caden, and Amrie.

Funeral services were held on March 30 at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean. Interment followed at Congregation B’nai Israel Cemetery, Tinton Falls. For more information or to post a tribute online, please visit bloomfieldcooperocean.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s name to the Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation at deborahfoundation.org.