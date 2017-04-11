YMCA Expresses Interest in Running Oceanport Pool

By Jenna O’Donnell

OCEANPORT – A longstanding borough pool may reopen under new management this summer after two potential operators expressed interest in running it at a council meeting last month.

The future of the Oceanport pool and snack bar, a fixture in Blackberry Bay Park since the 1970s, recently came into question when its longtime operators informed borough officials they would not be renewing their annual lease for the 2017 season. After a request for proposals for a new vendor to run the pool and snack bar went unanswered, borough officials said they had been approached by two interested groups, including the Community YMCA.

Mayor John “Jay” Coffey was hopeful one of the two potential parties might take over stewardship of the pool in time to reopen this summer.