Young Alvera, Age: 73, Hazlet

Alvera was predeceased by her father, Charles Reynolds; her mother, Margaret (Hand/Reynolds) Cirone; and her sister, Margaret (Reynolds) Mahovetz. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Young and Doreen (Young) Burns; her son-in-law, Guy Burns; and her grandchildren, Brandon Burns, Gabriel Burns, Amber Burns, Reese Burns and Nicholas Burns; as well as extended family and close friends.

Her strong spirit and beautiful smile will be missed by everyone. Alvera has left behind a piece of herself in every life she touched. Each of us have stories and memories that will always bring comfort to our hearts.

Her legacy, the gift she left for those she loved, is laughter… Alvera will always be remembered with smiles.