Young Alvera, Age: 73, Hazlet
Alvera (Reynolds) Young, 73, of Hazlet, passed away on Thursday, July 27 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Alvera was born in Jersey City and she attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and St. Paul of the Cross High School.
Alvera loved to recall her childhood and teen years, she enjoyed sharing those memories of growing up in Jersey City. Roller-skating, dancing, and doo-wop at the Lowe’s and Stanley theaters in Journal Square are just a few of those memories she held close to her heart.
Alvera was predeceased by her father, Charles Reynolds; her mother, Margaret (Hand/Reynolds) Cirone; and her sister, Margaret (Reynolds) Mahovetz. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Young and Doreen (Young) Burns; her son-in-law, Guy Burns; and her grandchildren, Brandon Burns, Gabriel Burns, Amber Burns, Reese Burns and Nicholas Burns; as well as extended family and close friends.
Her strong spirit and beautiful smile will be missed by everyone. Alvera has left behind a piece of herself in every life she touched. Each of us have stories and memories that will always bring comfort to our hearts.
Her legacy, the gift she left for those she loved, is laughter… Alvera will always be remembered with smiles.
