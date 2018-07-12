Young Swimmers Dive Into North Shore Swim League’s Summer Season

By Jenna Moldaver SEA BRIGHT – Ship Ahoy Beach Club was alive with young swimmers and cheering crowds July 5 as the pool transformed from a site of relaxation for beach goers into the grounds for the North Shore Swim League’s opening meet. Under sunny skies, Ship Ahoy took on Chapel Beach Club in a meet that featured a total of 52 events.

The meet commenced with the singing of the national anthem by Ship Ahoy’s swimmer Ryan Rawlins, 9, from Fair Haven. Listening from decks above, the audience of parents, family and friends erupted in applause for the unassuming young swimmer with a power ful voice. With that, swimmers and their coaches formed lines behind the starting blocks with the anticipation and energy that precedes a new season ripe with possibility and opportunity.

For many beach club swimmers and parent volunteers, this feeling is incredibly familiar. Parent scorekeeper Maureen McMullan, a Middletown resident and member of Chapel Beach Club, is no stranger to these meets, having spent over a decade attending them.

“My daughter Mary is 17,” McMullan said. “She’s been on the team since she was five and this is her last year.”

McMullan sat beside Lisa Novak, a Ship Ahoy parent also from Middletown. As a pair, the two women recorded the score as the meet progressed. To ensure fairness, one parent from each team fulfills each essential role during meets, acting as timers, judges and more. They keep conscientious records and, in addition to employing their best discretion, also utilize an advanced technology called HydroXphere to record times on a tablet. Parents are the heartbeat of the league, working together across teams and within them to facilitate fairness and fun.