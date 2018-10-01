Zilincar, Dolores Jane, Age: 95, Holmdel

Dolores Jane Zilincar, a Holmdel resident of over 50 years, passed away Sept. 7 in the loving embrace of her grandchildren, Bridgett Thorpe-Firsichbaum and Peter Thorpe, at the age of 95, while receiving care at Allegra in Ocean Grove.

Dolores was a woman ahead of her time. Driven and accomplished, she raised her own children, August “Augie” Zilincar III and Dolores “Zee Zee” Zilincar, and then her grandchildren, Bridgett and Peter, all while living an amazing life with her “sweetheart,” devoted husband August Zilincar Jr.

Although she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, she strived for more. Dolores earned her airplane pilot license and was a proud, early member and writer for The Ninety-Nines: International Organization of Woman Pilots. Additionally, she earned a master’s degree in English from Monmouth College (now Monmouth University) while raising her children and working for the family business, Metaline Products, Inc. of South Amboy. She then worked as a substitute teacher in the community.

Dolores was also an incredible artist, painting portraits of family, friends and more; her art was often highlighted at local art shows.

Dolores was predeceased by her soulmate and husband August Zilincar Jr. and daughter Dolores “Zee Zee” Zilincar Jr.

The love and joy which Dolores brought to the world will be carried on through her son August (Kathy) Zilincar III; grandchildren Bridgett (Jamie) Thorpe-Firsichbaum, August (Natalie) Zilincar IV, Jenna (Chris) Zilincar and Peter Thorpe; beloved great-grandchildren Samantha, Jaxon, Francesca, Jamie, Lance, Daphne and August V.

The family received friends and family Sept. 10 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. The homegoing services for Dolores were held Sept. 11 at the funeral home. Interment followed in Holmdel Cemetery. There was an extended celebration of her life and accomplishments at the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh, Belmar.

For messages of condolence, please visit Dolores’ page of tributes at holmdelfuneralhome.com.