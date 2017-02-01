Zink, Rosemary, Age: 72, Colts Neck

Rosemary Zink, 72, of Colts Neck, died on Sunday, January 15 at Meridian at Shrewsbury. Rosemary was born in Brooklyn, New York, and has lived in Colts Neck for 33 years. She attended St. Brendan’s High School and graduated St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn with a B.A. She spent many years volunteering at St. Leo the Great School and helped manage its Athletic Center when it launched.

Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Zink in 2007. Surviving are her two sons, Robert Collins Zink (Erin) and Brian Zink (Alicia); two daughters, Kristin Zink and Kathleen O’Connor (Brad); three sisters, Eileen Lyons, Julia Farrell and Anne Marie McTiernan; and nine grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Caitlin, Ashley, Brady, Cadence, Aidan, Madeline and Kelcie.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.mskcc.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Rosemary’s Book of Memories at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.