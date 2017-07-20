Zwolinski, Barbara Gloria, Age: 85, Colts Neck

Barbara Gloria Zwolinski, 85, of Colts Neck, passed away on Monday, June 26 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. She was born and raised in Trenton and had lived in Freehold prior to moving to Colts Neck over 50 years ago.

Mrs. Zwolinski was a secretary for the Prudential Insurance Company, Holmdel, for 15 years, retiring in 1993. In the 1950s, she was a secretary at Maguire Air Force Base.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s R.C. Church, Colts Neck, where she was an active member and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Garden Club RFD, Inc., Middletown.

She had a passion for music and theatre, and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her home. Her Polish ancestry, culture, and language were also very important to her. An avid gardener, she enjoyed splitting her plants and sharing them with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary Franckowiak Halayski; and her husband, Stephen T. Zwolinski. Surviving are her son, Michael S. Zwolinski of Colts Neck; a daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Zwolinski and Jeff Foster of Cazenovia, New York; two granddaughters, Grace Foster of Lake Tahoe, California, and Marian Foster of Georgetown of Kentucky; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Cecelia Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 215, Bay Head,NJ 08742 or the Garden Club RFD, Inc., P.O. Box 583, Lincroft, NJ 07738.