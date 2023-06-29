Adrienne Helene Goss, 97, of Tinton Falls, died April 18, 2023. She was born in Jersey City in 1925, the daughter of Florence and Herbert Lucey, and attended St. Dominic’s Academy and Barnard College.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Chester Curtis Goss, and three children, Christine, David and Deirdre Goss.

Surviving are five children and their families: Dr. Graydon and Eileen Goss of Red Bank, Robert and Nancy Goss of Colts Neck, Virginia and Steven Pollack of Ventura, California, Madonna Robinson of Red Bank, and Adrienne and Gregory McCabe of Furlong, Pennsylvania.

Adrienne cherished her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than news of a new baby’s arrival.

Adrienne and Chester were the original owners of their home in Tinton Falls. While raising her family, Adrienne volunteered in the community and enjoyed taking classes at Brookdale Community College, where she discovered her passion: the game of bridge. She loved taking frequent trips into the city to see theater and opera productions, and dining out at her favorite local restaurants.

A memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church, Eatontown, where Adrienne was a parishioner for 65 years. She was interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. The John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.

