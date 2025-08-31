

It is with deep sadness that the family of Anita Hope Thorne Rochelle-Keyser of Middletown announces her passing Aug, 6, 2025, at the age of 100. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Born Oct. 12, 1924, in East Keansburg to Zelma de Guerin Seaton and Lester Mason Thorne, Anita was the fifth of nine children. Her older brother, Horace Marvin Thorne, was the first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient in Monmouth County. Thorne Middle School in Port Monmouth is named in his honor.

The Thorne family is one of the oldest families in Monmouth County, dating back to 1748. Anita was its last surviving member.

Anita married Burton Alfred John Rochelle in 1942 and they had three children: Anita Hope, Burton Douglas and Frederick John. Anita and Burton were married 39 years before his death in 1981. Anita later married William Henry Keyser; they were married for 16 years until his death in 2001.

Anita had a strong faith in God and practiced her faith every day, guided by her loving and giving spirit and her deep concern for others. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Red Bank and the First Baptist Church of Freehold, serving both churches in various capacities. She was very active in the American Baptist Women’s ministries.

Anita worked as a secretary to Conrado T. Derecho, M.D., an anesthesiologist, for many years. She loved books and was an avid reader. She was very talented and artistic and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved working outside in her yard. Every year, she would design a miniature garden with miniature plants and figurines, in addition to the other flowers and vegetables she planted. Most of all, Anita loved being with her family and enjoyed big family dinners and sharing stories of the past.

Among other civic and community organizations, Anita was an associate member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge organization. She had a major role in procuring the Battle of the Bulge Monument in Arlington National Cemetery; a major role in advocating and planning the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.; and worked to create and dedicate a stained-glass window in the War Room at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, celebrating the Battle of the Bulge.

The family would like to thank Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care, as well as Thompson Memorial Home, Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and the Middletown Police Force for their special care during Anita’s final journey.

Honoring Anita’s wishes, a private family burial was held Aug. 9 at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown. A Celebration of Life service for Anita will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at the First Baptist Church of Red Bank.

Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The article originally appeared in the August 28 – September 3, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.