Area Towns Reap Benefits of 2024 County Open Space Funding

MONMOUTH COUNTY – In October, the county government executed this year’s round of open space grants. Six Two River towns received hundreds of thousands in funding for ongoing recreation projects.

In Highlands, $86,000 will be used to overhaul Frank Hall Park, a little-known parcel tucked away off of Miller Street, to boost public use. While in its early stages, concept designs indicate the space could feature a bocce court, walking path, outdoor fitness equipment, game tables, ornamental plants and seating areas to pay homage to its namesake.

“Frank Hall was a renaissance man,” said Mayor Carolyn Broullon in a statement.

Hall, a blind man, served as the borough’s mayor, council member, planning board member, board of education member, and even director of the New Jersey Blind Citizen’s Association for 25 years. Outside of public office, he founded Camp Happiness, providing educational and social support programs for those visually impaired. He founded the Highlands Yacht Club, sponsored the Highlands Marina Reconstruction in 1946, owned the Cedar Inn and Jackson Hotel and was a member of the Red Bank Elks.

“Any one of these would be an accomplishment, but all of these together is an amazing testament to one man’s commitment to his community,” Broullon said. “Our landscape architect, Katerina Majewski, of Prototype Design Group, worked with the Lion’s Club, Green team and Open Space members to formulate a design to reboot the park to encourage more use,” she said. A $5,000 donation from the Lion’s Club will also contribute to the project, which will be put to bid this winter; construction should commence in the spring.

In Little Silver, $399,000 in county funding will contribute to the borough’s inclusive playground project, which was introduced early this year.

“Our rec director had worked on it with some parents from town and came up with a design, and we’re going to be putting it into Sickles Park,” explained borough administrator Kevin Burke.

The playground will be installed within the existing play area to provide recreation options for children of all abilities and will be the first of its kind on the Peninsula.

“We’ll get this rolling hopefully in the not-too-distant future,” Burke said.

A $750,000 award from the state through its Jake’s Law program – consisting of a $674,250 matching grant and a $75,750 loan – is helping fund a large portion of the park’s cost. The program provides funding to establish inclusive playgrounds in towns and counties.

“We’re really looking forward to adding this project,” said Little Silver Mayor Robert Neff. “We have a new councilwoman, Liz Giblin, who was a good advocate for the project from the start. It received a lot of support in the community and I think it’ll be well used,” he said.

Just across the Shrewsbury River, Oceanport also received county funding for open space. A $475,000 award will contribute to Phase 4 improvements to Maria Gatta Community Park, which is undergoing a complete overhaul.

In prior project stages, a perimeter walking trail, turf fields and electricity were installed at the complex. The borough will now focus on establishing water and sewer connections and eventually install new restrooms.

“It’s going to obviously be a pretty heavy lift,” said borough administrator Donna Phelps. The overall goal of the Maria Gatta Park project is to make a state-of-the-art recreation complex.

“Future plans include solar canopies, a playground, possibly an outdoor gym – so there are things for both children and adults,” Phelps said.

Alongside Highlands, Little Silver and Oceanport, Tinton Falls will also receive $475,000 to contribute to improvements at Walz Park, which will be developed for passive recreation. The borough purchased the 62-acre space from 2018 to 2021 and plans to create multi-use trails throughout the park, consisting of approximately 1.75 miles of paths for walkers, runners, cyclists and others. According to the borough’s original grant application for these funds, these trails will wind through open fields, former croplands, wooded areas and past a large pond, which is naturally stocked. Plans to eventually construct a fishing platform, playground, restroom area and parking lot are also noted in the application.

Other towns in the Two River area that were awarded funding include Red Bank, which will receive $475,000 toward its ongoing improvements to Marine Park, and Holmdel, which will receive $175,000 for sports court lighting.

The Monmouth County Open Space Grant Program is authorized by the board of county commissioners and funded by the county’s Open Space Trust Fund.

It “is one of many ways in which the County works cooperatively with municipal partners to ensure local parks are built and upgraded for our residents,” noted Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone in a release. “Having beautiful parks and open space provides a great way to help residents maintain and improve their physical and mental health,” he added.

This year, more than $6.4 million in matching awards was given to 21 municipalities across Monmouth County.

