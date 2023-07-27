Arlene Elizabeth Bloom, 77, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home July 8, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born in Long Branch to the late Willard and Helen Willis.

She was a homemaker and also provided in-home childcare services to many families in the community. Arlene loved to cook and enjoyed arts and crafts and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Arlene was an avid member and past president of the Ministry of St. Anne – the Annies – women’s group at St. Anthony’s Church in Red Bank.

Arlene was predeceased by her brother Michael Willis. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jacob A. Bloom III; three children, David Bloom, Sherri Ryan and her husband Michael and Lynda Nygren and her husband Donald; five grandchildren, Donovan, Kayli, Skylar, Autumn and Mikey; and two great-grandchildren, Ayvah and Amelia.

There will be a memorial gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org or VNA Hospice, Holmdel at vnahg.org.

Please visit Arlene’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the July 27 – August 2, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.