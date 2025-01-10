A Whyte Out in Middletown

Caitlin Whyte’s sharp shooting gives Eagles basketball a fourth straight win

By Rich Chrampanis

MIDDLETOWN – The snow was falling outside Middletown High School South so it was only fitting that the Eagles girls basketball team used a “Whyte Out” to score a fourth consecutive victory. Senior Caitlin Whyte had 17 points with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds and two steals in Middletown South’s 44-35 win over Holmdel.

The Hornets were led by 6-foot-4 senior center Mackenzie Teevan, who had 16 points. The Holy Cross commit is averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game in her senior season. But Middletown South consistently double-teamed her when she had the ball on the offensive end. Freshman Amanda Moller had four 3-pointers for 12 points for South, including a triple in the final minute of the first half to give the Eagles a 19-13 lead.

Middletown South never surrendered the lead in the second half, thanks to fantastic ball movement on the offensive side and red-hot shooting from Whyte. The Eagles made 10 3-pointers, while Holmdel did not convert from beyond the arc.

The Eagles are off to a 7-2 start this season with veteran coach Tom Brennan back leading the program. Brennan retired following the 2021-22 season after 26 years. Former Middletown South player Meghan McGuinness-Cranwell coached the Eagles in 2022-23 before relocating. Brennan made the choice to return behind the bench and is now in the second season of his second stint.

The article originally appeared in the January 9 – 15, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.