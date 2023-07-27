Barbara Bates, age 66, of Red Bank, passed away suddenly July 5, 2023. Born Dec. 23, 1956, in Red Bank, she was the daughter of Rev. John Bates and his wife Bette Bates.

She was a graduate of Middletown High School North and Stockton State College. Her professional life was long and continuous until her unexpected passing. She was employed for over 25 years with Plymouth Rock and later Urology Associates.

Barbara also dedicated time to support the Red Bank Elks and she was a committee member for the Missy Maloney Children’s Fund. A warm and giving person, Barbara’s benevolence extended well beyond organizational charity, from countless acts of unselfish gifts and aid to friends and acquaintances in need. Her love for animals was second to none.

With her mischievous sense of humor and her infectious laugh, she radiated optimism and kindness. As a last gift to the world she loved, she served as an organ donor to several ill and needy recipients.

Barbara is survived by her life partner of many years David Sorber, her loved brother Mark Bates and sister Meredith Dornin. She was also an aunt and great aunt to several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway, Middletown. In honor and celebration of her life, the family requests brightly colored clothing be worn in her memory. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to Old First Church or the Robeson County North Carolina SPCA.

Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The article originally appeared in the July 20 – 26, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.