Barbara C. Arnone passed away July 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Dr. Michael J. Arnone, and her devoted sons and daughter, John (Jean), Suzanne, Mark, Paul (Dawn), and Michael (Dawn Marie). She will be lovingly remembered and adored by her 11 grandchildren and great-grandson.

Barbara was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Donald, and cherished her lifelong friendship with her sisters, Lois and Maureen (Wayne), and her sisters-in-law, Peggy and Donna.

Barbara and Michael graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1950. The high school sweethearts married in 1956 and settled in Red Bank where they proudly raised their family which was always their first priority.

Through the years Barbara worked side by side in Michael’s dental practice located in Red Bank. Upon entering the dental office, she would always greet patients with a smile. Her husband always said, “Babs, you are my right arm.” Barbara encouraged Michael’s political endeavors and she was his No. 1 supporter.

Some of her favorite activities included watching Turner Classic movies, listening to Dean Martin and George Strait, gardening her hydrangeas, picking apples and peaches at the orchard, and making her famous pancakes and cupcakes for her grandchildren. While raising her family, she was actively involved in the school PTA and took on the role of being a den mother for the Cub Scout program for her sons.

Barbara was affectionately known by many throughout the community as a kind and generous woman. Her deep faith and selflessness will always be a beautiful example of a life well-lived.

Visitation was held July 31 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Aug. 1 at St. James Church, Red Bank. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Barbara at stjude.org/donate.

