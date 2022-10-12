CBA Scores Golden Goal in the Rain to Win Ninth Straight ￼

CBA’s Dylan Millevoi celebrated his game-winning goal to lift the Colts a 1-0 over Freehold Township Oct. 3. Rich Chrampanis

By Rich Chrampanis

LINCROFT – Dyan Millevoi ran under the tent at midfield as the rain continued to pour down at CBA’s new home soccer pitch. For 85 minutes, the Colts and Freehold Township had to endure the coldest temperatures of the fall season along with a steady driving rain.

But Millevoi’s golden goal to give Christian Brothers Academy a 1-0 win sent his teammates into a frenzy and, more importantly, onto the bus for a short drive back to the locker room to get dry and warm. A golden goal occurs during extra time when the teams are tied at the end of regulation. Whichever team scores first wins, ending the game.

“It’s hard to play in these conditions,” Millevoi said. “It’s a different kind of ball when it’s played to you. It’s fun to play in it sometimes. You’re sliding all over the place and just having a good time with your friends, that’s all that matters.”

The CBA soccer reserves looked on during a match that saw steady rainfall and windy conditions. Rich Chrampanis

Despite the tough conditions, both teams showed why they are the top two ranked teams in the Shore Conference. CBA goalkeeper Miles Gallagher made a tremendous reflex save from point blank range and punched it over the crossbar in the 26th minute. Both teams had their chances over 80 minutes of regulation, but no goals were scored.

The Colts would ultimately find victory thanks to precision passing. Lawrence Mancino worked the left side of the pitch and delivered a pass to Dimitry Corba just outside the 18-yard line. Corba slid a perfect short feed to Millevoi who’s left footer rolled into the back of the net from 12-yards out. As Millevoi began to celebrate, the official came out to answer Freehold Township’s claim that the Colts were offside. While it dampened the jubilation for just a moment, the referee finally confirmed the goal, giving CBA the victory.

CBA senior Will Thygeson has six goals and five assists in 10 matches. He’s committed to play Division I soccer at Colgate. Rich Chrampanis

“Freehold Township, they played a great game. They’re a very good team,” Millevoi said. “I’m expecting to see them again in the Shore Conference Tournament. We just don’t stop fighting. Coach Mulligan tells us to play for 80 minutes and that’s what we do. Even if we go to overtime, we play all 100 minutes, even if we go all the way there.”

CBA opened the season with a shocking 1-0 overtime loss at home to Marlboro. Since then, the Colts have rolled off nine consecutive wins, including four straight shutouts. Wins against Delran and Gill St. Bernard’s have given CBA statewide notoriety and the win over Freehold Township all but secures a top seed for the Colts in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament. The Colts are the defending champions.

The article originally appeared in the October 6 – 12, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.