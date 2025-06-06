Christian Brothers Academy Graduates Class of 2025

Photos by Larry Levanti/CBA

LINCROFT – The young men in the 63rd graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy have officially been conferred their diplomas. The 207 graduates gathered for the commencement exercises May 22 at Brookdale’s Collins Arena.

“Tonight marks a profound milestone in the lives of these young men, a moment of achievement, reflection and promise,” Principal Neil Begley ’96 said to open the ceremony. “You have been shaped by a tradition that believes that education is not just the transmission of knowledge, but the formation of the whole person. You now stand ready to fulfill the second half of our Lasallian call: to leave to serve.”

The Class of 2025 was commended for outstanding academic, athletic, service and extracurricular achievements throughout a busy four years at the academy.

“You should all be very proud of yourselves for getting to this moment. We know that CBA is not an easy road, but very little that is worthwhile is ever easy,” President Ross Fales relayed in his congratulations. “Each graduating class is unique and that is no less so than for this class. You have the distinction of graduating during the celebration of CBA’s 65th year. CBA has since educated and developed over 12,000 well-rounded men of character. You men are now amongst those graduates and you will remain a part of that brotherhood.”

The commencement exercises were completed with speeches by valedictorian Eric Fradkin and salutatorian Justin Fuerbacher.

“As of today, we are no longer students at CBA. That chapter of our lives has officially come to a close,” Fradkin told his fellow classmates. “College offers something rare: a clean slate. A chance to discover who we are and who we want to be. It’s a beginning unlike any other – and the last one of its kind.”

In April, CBA presented annual graduation awards to seniors who have excelled in various subjects at the academy. The Class of 2025 has an impressive resume. Notable statistics include the following:

• The 207 graduates were accepted to 224 colleges and universities and have chosen to attend 95 different schools across the country and internationally. They collectively received over $31.107 million in merit-based scholarships.

• 63 seniors graduated with distinction (seven-semester GPA of 91.5 or higher).

• The class completed 21,527 hours of community service, an average of 103 hours per student when only 50 hours are required.

• 32 seniors were members of CBA’s Saint La Salle chapter of the National Honor Society.

• 16 graduates were Brother Michael Dwyer scholars.

• 8 individuals were National Commended Scholars.

• 43 senior student-athletes were scholar-athletes (varsity athletes with a seven-semester GPA of 91.5 or higher).

• 2 seniors were named scholar thespians through the Pegasus Production Company.

A recording of the 2025 Commencement Ceremony can be found at cbalincroftnj.org/news.

The article originally appeared in the June 5 – 11, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.