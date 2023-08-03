Combatting the ‘Financial Toxicity’ of Cancer Care

Dr. Fumiko Chino, a radiation oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, discusses care options with a patient. Courtesy Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

MIDDLETOWN – Fumiko Chino, M.D., knows how devastating health care-related financial burdens can be on patients and families dealing with cancer. She lived it.

Today, Chino is an assistant attending radiation oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth where she oversees radiation therapy treatments and specializes in gynecologic, breast and prostate cancers. It’s a career she could not have envisioned as a newlywed in her 20s when she discovered her husband Andrew Ladd had a fast-moving aggressive cancer that led to his untimely death at 28.

During his treatment, Ladd, a computer scientist, exhausted the insurance policy he had as a professor at the University of Michigan. As Chino juggled caregiving and daily life and worked through her grieving, the bills and collection calls and letters kept coming. Additionally, her own insurance ended when her husband died.

“There was no playbook for being a young widow,” Chino said. “Financial burdens hung over me like a dark cloud. The silver lining – it charged me personally to make a difference and ultimately inspired my medical career.”

The youngest of seven children, Chino moved to Indiana from California at age 5. Her mother, whom she calls her role model, became one of the state’s first female radiation oncologists, pioneering the use of emerging technologies. Her brother and sister are also radiation oncologists. She calls it “the family business,” but initially her interests leaned elsewhere. In the 1990s, she was the art director for the popular Japanese manga anime television series “Sailor Moon.” She later sold her CDs of the series for as much as $90 each to support herself as a pre-med student.

Chino received a full scholarship to the University of Houston to study studio photography and digital imaging. Following her husband’s death, she began to consider a medical career.

“I entered my 30s adrift and didn’t know what I was going to do with my life,” Chino said. “I took it one day at a time, which is what I tell my patients today.”

In 2010, she entered the Duke University School of Medicine. It was there she first heard about “financial toxicity,” a term describing the negative ramifications of expensive medical care for catastrophic conditions like cancer. After initially eschewing oncology, she embraced it as a means of turning her tragedy into positive action. When she began her residency at the Duke University School of Medicine, she had family support. Her brother is director of brachytherapy there. For a time, she was a trainee in his clinic.

Now, normalizing conversations between health care professionals and patients about care costs is a priority as she fights financial toxicity with passion.

Chino is a founding member, along with Emeline Aviki, M.D., and Bridgette Thom, Ph.D., of MSK’s Affordability Working Group, a team of clinicians, researchers, administrators, nurses, social workers and analysts who have worked to improve the affordability of cancer treatment since 2019, the year Chino joined MSK. The group’s research and findings have been published for and presented to prestigious medical organizations.

Addressing “Financial Toxicity”

Aviki’s research showed 70 percent of cancer patients worry about paying for treatment and patients are two-and-a-half times more likely to file for bankruptcy than the general public. Additionally, patients sacrifice to afford care, skip medications and delay scans and addressing mental health concerns. MSK figures show insurance company deductibles have more than quadrupled in 20 years. The cost of cancer drugs continues to rise.

“We only learned how underinsured my husband was when we started getting those bills,” Chino related. “Finances should never be a barrier to cancer care.”

She advocates empowering providers to do assessments for financial needs, discover unmet needs and establish if someone is having a problem by simply asking.

“Doctors should advocate for patients and find interventions,” she said. “MSK has people who can help you understand your health insurance and know what costs can be anticipated to help you plan better.”

Most cancer centers offer help and there are national assistance programs like Family Reach of Parsippany, a nonprofit that financial support to families facing cancer.

Innovating care delivery and bridging the gap between patient care and research are more ways to address financial toxicity, she said, adding, “Patients should have routine objective financial monitoring. The cost of care should never negatively affect the quality of treatment that cancer patients receive.”

Tips from the Experts

• Speak to an expert to navigate your health insurance, which should include at least one National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center that is in-network to help with costs and pre-approvals.

• Ensure your plan has specialty pharmacy coverage. Specialty pharmacies dispense oral anti-cancer drugs, a major out-of-pocket expense.

• Learn about anticipated costs and consider best and worst-case scenarios at the beginning of a diagnosis. Consider what sacrifices you’re willing to make to afford your care.

• At some point your family may have to make decisions for you. It’s important to have conversations about your care and wishes.

• Take advantage of local and national resource programs like Cancer Care, which can provide financial assistance for things like utility bills and car payments. The national charity Lazarex helps offset the cost of traveling for a clinical trial.

• Utilize a “silver lining” of the COVID 19 pandemic – the expansion of telemedicine, saving patients travel costs and lost work time.

The Affordability Working Group urges the public to contact elected officials to support two bills active in the House and Senate: The Timely Access to Care Act, which addresses prior authorization, an obstacle insurance companies can place between patients and the cancer treatment physicians recommend, and The Diverse Trials Act, which would allow trial sponsors to help with costs of clinical trials.

At MSK, Chino is known for her compassion and ability to relate to patients, who have called her “amazing,” “caring,” “knowledgeable” and “compassionate.” She also mentors students and trainees, and works with MSK’s Immigrant Health & Cancer Disparities Service, Social Work Support, and the Center for Health Policy & Outcomes. She mentors students underrepresented in medicine through the MSK Summer Pipeline and Summer Clinical Oncology Research Experience Program (SCORE) programs. This summer she has two students, Black women in medical school who are being paid by MSK to do research, which she called “rare.”

Chino, a recipient of numerous awards and honors, recently returned from an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, where she and her colleagues presented copious data, some focused on health care in New Jersey with its large immigrant and unhoused population. “We’re trying to scratch the surface of that,” she said.

The Manhattan resident wanted to practice in New Jersey and specifically at MSK because, “It has amazing resources and the world’s best and brightest doing cutting edge research. Part of what I consider my main goal is providing affordable, equal care in a regional center that is more accessible than traveling to Manhattan.”

“If we’re spending money on health care, we must be sure it helps,” she concluded, “We can talk about our costs and do the right thing for everyone.”

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 9, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.