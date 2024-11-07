

Connor Richard Smith, 29, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Red Bank, passed away peacefully from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Oct. 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends. Connor was born Oct. 18, 1995, in Red Bank to Sean and Elaine Smith.

At an early age, Connor developed a true love for sports, participating in baseball, basketball and football. He was a truly gifted and exceptional athlete.

Connor attended St. James Elementary School and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 2014. He excelled in the classroom and on the field and was a great teammate and friend to all who were lucky enough to know him. Connor was an active member of the community, participating in charitable events.

Connor always dreamed of continuing his academic and athletic career but, unfortunately, his struggles with life and the challenges it threw at him derailed his dream.

He moved to Minnesota in July 2023 and began a remarkable journey to achieve the life he always deserved. Connor was largely involved in the St. Paul sober community, working through the program to better himself and those around him, and touching the lives of everyone he met. He took others under his wing, showing them just how much life could offer. He was enrolled in college and had dreams of becoming a drug and alcohol addiction recovery counselor to further the help he could give to others. Connor also began speaking at high schools, telling his story in hopes of impacting the lives of future generations.

Connor’s final gift was donating his organs; he gave a second chance to three deserving people. His heart continues to beat.

Connor was predeceased by his father, Sean R. Smith, his maternal grandfather, Charles J. Ries, his paternal grandfather, John R. Smith, and his great uncle, Paul J. Suda.

Connor is survived by his mother, Elaine F. Smith of Tinton Falls; his brother, Sean C. Smith, of Atlantic Highlands; his maternal grandmother, Carmen Ries of Goodyear, Arizona; and his paternal grandmother, Margaret Smith of Red Bank. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Kevin and Jennifer Ries of Brooksville, Florida, Steve and Eileen (Ries) Lulewicz of Goodyear, Arizona, and Dave and Kellie (Smith) Wickersham of Rumson; and his cousins, Charlie and Kevin Ries and Brooks and Margot Wickersham. Connor will be missed dearly by his family and friends in Minnesota and New Jersey.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at St. James Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Retreat, “In Memory of Connor R. Smith,” at 1221 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata, MN 55391.

