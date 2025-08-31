

Diana P. McKissock passed away peacefully Aug. 5, 2025, in Towson, Maryland. She was born March 15, 1935, and grew up in North Salem, New York. Diana went to Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia, and attended Middlebury College, where she met her future husband, David Lee McKissock.

In 1963, Diana, David and their two sons (Dave and Chris) moved to Fair Haven, where they resided for 60 years. Her loving husband predeceased her in 2023.

Diana was well known for her happy spirit, generosity, and kindness to everyone. She had a love for animals, especially beagles. She was a former member of the Rumson Country Club and the Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club. She volunteered for many years at the Fair Haven Public Library, showing her dedication and love for reading and assisting others.

She embraced each of her passions with joy and dedication – whether playing tennis, paddle tennis or golf. She loved music, playing the piano, traveling and gardening. She was widely known and had many friends in her community. She and David were instrumental in helping grow the game of paddle tennis at the Rumson Country Club back in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

She is survived by her sons, David Lee McKissock Jr. (Denise) and Christopher Lee McKissock; grandsons Austin Lee (Kerry), William Hunter, and Taylor Parish McKissock; and great-grandchildren Emerson Ryan and Quinn Poppy McKissock.

A service will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church in North Salem, New York, on a date to be determined. Donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org), The Seeing Eye (seeingeye.org or P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963) or the Alzheimer’s Association (donorservices.alz.org).

The article originally appeared in the August 28 – September 3, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.