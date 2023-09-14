Donald George Tisch, 88, of Middletown, died at Jersey Shore Medical Center Sept. 4, 2023. He was born in Irvington and was raised in Hillside.

Donald served in the U.S. Army Reserve, receiving his honorable discharge in 1960. He began his career working for his family’s printing and die cutting business. In 1963, he followed his passion and was sworn in as a police officer for the Borough of Kenilworth, where he rose to the rank of Chief of Police in 1995. He retired in 2000 after 38 years of service.

Donald enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife Martha Tisch in 2015.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Donald J. and Karen Tisch; his granddaughter Danielle and her husband Lee Boland and their five children; and his grandson Jameson Tisch.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Debra of America at debra.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org.

