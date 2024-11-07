

“In all my life, I never heard him utter an unkind word.” This is what people say when they learn that Donald Louis Warren went to his heavenly home Oct. 28, 2024. Often described as kind, witty, hard-working, sweet, handy, photogenic, faithful and always a gentleman, he was a shining light to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Donald, or Don as he was affectionately known, was fiercely devoted to his family. He spent countless hours investing in his children’s and grandchildren’s passions. He was their biggest fan, always cheering them on at swim meets, baseball and basketball games, musicals, and so much more. He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball teams and volunteering at summer swim meets. Don was an avid sports fan, and could always be found listening to or watching his beloved Yankees, Giants and Duke’s basketball team.

Don was famous for his perfectly timed, witty one-liners that were followed by a gentle smile and a shrug of his shoulders. His only vice was a hard-to-satisfy sweet tooth. Don could sometimes be found at night searching for chocolate or other treats his wife of 68 years would hide from him.

Given his career as an insurance agent, he had a tendency to be overly cautious, frequently saying “watch out” or “be careful.” Goodbyes were always accompanied by, “Drive slowly, you’ll get there all the same.” His family will surely miss hearing those loving predictable words.

Don was born Jan. 2, 1935, to his loving parents, Louis and Catherine. After graduating from Glen Ridge High School, where he lettered in basketball and football, he attended Upsala College, where he was a member of the Rho Alpha Phi fraternity. He married his college sweetheart, Dorothy (Dotty), and soon settled in Middletown before moving to Holmdel, Little Silver and, finally, Seabrook Senior Living Community.

Don had a long and successful career in insurance, serving in management positions with Travelers and Prudential and eventually landing at Boynton and Boynton, where he was a respected colleague until he fully retired at age 82.

Don was a member of Tower Hill Presbyterian Church for 62 years where he enjoyed singing bass in the choir. He was also a member of Root Beer and Checker Club, serving a term as president.

Every summer for 60 years, Don and Dotty could be found on the deck at Ship Ahoy Beach Club, enjoying time with family and their large circle of friends.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son Jim Warren (Laura); daughter Cathy McAuliffe (Jim); six grandchildren, Katy Oliver (Casey), Colleen McWilson (Matt), Christy Bellis (Chris), Chris McAuliffe, Garrett McAuliffe and Donnie McAuliffe; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Cooper Oliver and Weslyn and Avery McWilson.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance at pda.pcusa.org or to Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity at monmouthhabitat.org/donate-2.

Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.

