Dorothy A. Fodero

Dorothy “Dottie” A. Fodero, 89, a longtime resident of Leonardo, died at home July 7.

Before continuing, pour yourself a drink – Dottie would have insisted.

Dottie was a kind, generous, welcoming, loyal, independent and nurturing woman who loved her family (and extended family), friends and incredible neighbors “so very much.” Not many people in their mid-80s can host a party that runs past midnight, but Dottie always could. Especially if it meant getting to enjoy a few more laughs with the people she cherished the most.

Dottie loved to cook and entertain. Her stuffed artichokes, baked beans and zucchini bread were favorites of all who ate them, as were her themed birthday cakes for her “babies.” But her most impressive spreads were always during the annual “Fodero Party.” She always found a reason to get her family together to make memories – one of the most important things to her and one of the things they are most grateful for today.

Dottie and her husband Rocco “Rocky” were avid gardeners, growing vegetables and beautiful flowers that spanned their entire property. They even planted fruit trees for each of their four grandchildren and had extensive grape vines (which her family is sure she had hopes of turning into wine someday).

For many years, Dottie and Rocky enjoyed their vacation home in the Poconos, always welcoming friends and family for a weekend trip, red wine, games and adventure. Dottie was a devoted member of her church, where she taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon. She was an avid reader and loved to collage photos of her friends and family throughout the years.

Dottie was predeceased by her husband Rocco “Rocky” Fodero in 2019.

Surviving are her children: Randy and Kathy Fodero, Rocco “Rocky” Fodero, Holly and Chris Geiling; four grandchildren, Brett and Annette Fodero, Lauren Fodero, Brittany and John Tesseyman and Chelsea Fodero; three great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Evelyn and Millie Fodero; her beloved extended family and the best neighbors in the world (seriously).

Dottie loved animals, especially her many cats throughout the years, so it’s no wonder her visitation fell on National Kitten Day, July 10, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. Funeral services were July 11 at the funeral home. Entombment followed at Holmdel Mausoleum.

The article originally appeared in the July 20 – 26, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.