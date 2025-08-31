

Eleanor Mary Rupp, 82, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2025.

Eleanor was born in 1943 in Long Branch and raised in Leonardo. She graduated from Star of the Sea Academy in Long Branch in 1960 and began her career with Jersey Central Power & Light before becoming co-owner of E&W Builders, where she worked alongside her husband, Wendell Rupp.

She and Wendell married in 1970 and built a wonderful life in Locust before retiring to Jupiter, Florida, in 2007.

Eleanor had a love for life that was felt by everyone around her. She enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Disney with her family, spending time on the water, relaxing on the beach, and attending the theater. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her family. Her warmth, laughter and generous spirit touched everyone who knew her.

She leaves behind her devoted husband, Frank Wendell Rupp; her daughters, Sarah Longley and husband Matthew of Jupiter, Florida, and Jennifer Petrella and husband Jason of North Kingston, Rhode Island; and her cherished grandchildren, Madison and Avery Longley and Collin Petrella. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Douglas, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eleanor Grodeska.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org in memory of Eleanor.

Eleanor’s presence was a gift to all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

The article originally appeared in the August 28 – September 3, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.