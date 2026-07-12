Elizabeth A. Casey, affectionately known as “Bubba” to a lucky few, passed away June 25, 2026, at the age of 93. She was a fun-loving, free-spirited kind of woman whose life was marked by love of family and the many people whose lives she touched along the way.

Born on March 21, 1933, Betty was raised in Brooklyn, but she spent many summers with her cousins on the beaches in New Jersey. In the summer of 1953, on Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands, she stuck out her thumb to hitch a ride and met her future husband, Thomas “Skip” O’Connor. They were married a year later. Together, they made their home in Belford, where they raised their five children.

Sadly, after fewer than 20 years together, Skip passed away in 1973. A few years later, Betty met her second husband, John Casey.

Betty was a dedicated worker for many years as a logistics management specialist at Fort Monmouth. She also worked part-time at Lily Tulip and Charles of the Ritz. Her strong work ethic and resiliency were evident in every role she held and she was respected by those who worked alongside her.

Betty enjoyed many simple pleasures. Her greatest happiness came from time spent with family. She also loved spending time with her dogs, visiting beaches and, in her early years, bowling, making ceramics and crocheting. Later, she developed a love for music, dancing and karaoke.

She is survived by her four daughters, Diane O’Connor and her spouse, Joyce Winter; Elizabeth “Bonnie” Ferrari; Patricia Tartaglia and her husband, Dan; and Lynne O’Connor. She also leaves behind her brother Joseph Ryan, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Elisabeth Ryan; her husbands, “Skip” and John Casey; her siblings, John “Jack” Ryan, Margaret McNulty and Nancy Mead; and her only son, Daniel O’Connor, in 2021.

Those who knew her remember her for her sense of humor and quick wit. Betty could be quite the “Perry” prankster, waking them up for late-night visits. Her laughter was infectious. She will be remembered for her bold, brass, spunk and sass – it’s only fitting she exits with America’s celebratory fireworks.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects from 2 to 5 p.m. July 5 and from 9 to 10 a.m. July 6 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Mary’s Church in Middletown. The family also plans to arrange for virtual streaming of the Mass. The burial and committal will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to Cavalier Rescue USA at cavalierrescueusa.org.

The article originally appeared in the July 2 – 8, 2026 print edition of The Two River Times.